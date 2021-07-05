Mike Quirke steps down as Laois boss following Leinster Championship exit

LAOIS ARE TO begin the search for a new senior football manager after Mike Quirke confirmed his departure from the role today.

Following a two-season spell in charge, the former Kerry midfielder will make way after his side exited the championship with a comprehensive Leinster quarter-final defeat to Westmeath yesterday.

“I have informed the secretary of Laois GAA of my decision to step down from the role of manager of the senior football team with immediate effect and I want to publicly thank the County Board for affording me the opportunity to lead their senior set-up,” said Quirke.

“I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to all the players, management and backroom team for their unwavering effort over the past two Covid-ravaged inter-county seasons. It has been a difficult slog at times, but made far more enjoyable by the quality of people involved.

“The players have shown fantastic commitment towards representing their county in the best possible way through very challenging circumstances and despite not getting the performances or results we craved this season, they can be proud of the effort and application they’ve shown throughout.

“I’ve made my decision at this stage to allow the County Board ample time to find new management in advance of county championship action resuming in the county in the coming weeks and months.”

Courtesy of a quarter-final victory over Longford, Quirke guided Laois to last year’s Leinster semi-finals, where they were beaten by All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Quirke’s side came into this year’s championship on the back of a difficult Allianz League campaign, which saw them beaten by Clare, Cork and Kildare in their three Division 2 fixtures.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“On behalf of Laois GAA, we wish to thank Mike Quirke for his two-year commitment and dedication with the Laois senior football panel,” the County Board said in a statement.

“He is a gentleman to the core and has given everything for the cause. We wish Mike and his family all the best in the future.”