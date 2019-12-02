This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grand Slam winning coach Ruddock joins Ospreys from Lansdowne on short-term deal

Mike Ruddock’s move is for one month but it “may turn into a longer commitment.”

By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 7:51 PM
54 minutes ago 2,476 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4915176
Lansdowne’s head coach Mike Ruddock.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Lansdowne’s head coach Mike Ruddock.
Lansdowne’s head coach Mike Ruddock.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LANSDOWNE COACH MIKE Ruddock will take temporary charge as interim boss of struggling Welsh Pro14 side Ospreys for the next month. 

Ruddock, who led Wales to the Grand Slam in 2005, has agreed on a short-term switch to the club he made 121 appearances for during his playing career.

Lansdowne have confirmed that Ruddock will take up the position immediately and said it “may turn into a longer commitment”. Mark McHugh will take over as interim head coach.

“With regret but with our full support we announce that with immediate effect Mike Ruddock has taken a position with Ospreys to become initially a consultant for a month but may turn into a longer commitment,” a Lansdowne statement read.

“Mike and Ospreys have kept us fully informed at all times. We wish Mike and (his wife) Bernie all the best on their new journey.”

The Ospreys, who’ve lost their last six Pro14 games, are in the process of conducting a wide-ranging review of their rugby operations.

“We are delighted to have Mike join us for a month,” said the club’s managing director Andrew Millward.

“The coaches and players have all welcomed the decision to draft him in to offer his support and having him play a key role in our review of our rugby operations.”

Ruddock will join up with the Ospreys on Tuesday morning.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie