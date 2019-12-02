Grand Slam winning coach Ruddock joins Ospreys from Lansdowne on short-term deal

LANSDOWNE COACH MIKE Ruddock will take temporary charge as interim boss of struggling Welsh Pro14 side Ospreys for the next month.

Ruddock, who led Wales to the Grand Slam in 2005, has agreed on a short-term switch to the club he made 121 appearances for during his playing career.

Lansdowne have confirmed that Ruddock will take up the position immediately and said it “may turn into a longer commitment”. Mark McHugh will take over as interim head coach.

“With regret but with our full support we announce that with immediate effect Mike Ruddock has taken a position with Ospreys to become initially a consultant for a month but may turn into a longer commitment,” a Lansdowne statement read.

“Mike and Ospreys have kept us fully informed at all times. We wish Mike and (his wife) Bernie all the best on their new journey.”

The Ospreys, who’ve lost their last six Pro14 games, are in the process of conducting a wide-ranging review of their rugby operations.

“We are delighted to have Mike join us for a month,” said the club’s managing director Andrew Millward.

“The coaches and players have all welcomed the decision to draft him in to offer his support and having him play a key role in our review of our rugby operations.”

Ruddock will join up with the Ospreys on Tuesday morning.

