This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gloucester sign up Munster hooker Sherry on loan

The southern province have also given the green light for Stephen Fitzgerald to remain with Connacht until the end of the season.

By Sean Farrell Friday 22 Mar 2019, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,790 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4556487
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

MUNSTER HOOKER MIKE Sherry will see out the current season with Gloucester after the Premiership club announced they had recruited the Limerick man on loan.

After a luckless run of injuries in recent years, Sherry has struggled to move up the pecking order under Johann van Graan, with Rhys Marshall and Kevin O’Byrne proving the main challengers to Niall Scannell in the number 2 jersey.

He has played eight times since April, the occasion of his 100th cap after a torrid spell with injuries.

The 30-year-old links up with David Humphreys’ side after Australian hooker James Hanson’s season was ended by an Achilles injury in training.

Munster also confirmed today that Stephen Fitzgerald will see out the season outside their UL base. The back three player went to Connacht on a short-term deal in December and will remain with Andy Friend’s side until summer.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, insists Wayne Rooney
    Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, insists Wayne Rooney
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy reveals work to improve attack as Ireland bid to finally leave 2018 behind
    Mick McCarthy reveals work to improve attack as Ireland bid to finally leave 2018 behind
    'Every time he has played for his country he has been an inspiration to all of us'
    Letter from Gibraltar: Brexit, Backstops, Declan Rice and Barton Fink
    FAI
    'The FAI have to open their books in a detailed and transparent way to those who are dependent upon them'
    'The FAI have to open their books in a detailed and transparent way to those who are dependent upon them'
    FAI offers to bring forward John Delaney's Oireachtas hearing
    Taoiseach describes John Delaney's €100k bridging loan to FAI as 'a bit unusual'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie