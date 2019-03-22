Gloucester sign up Munster hooker Sherry on loan

MUNSTER HOOKER MIKE Sherry will see out the current season with Gloucester after the Premiership club announced they had recruited the Limerick man on loan.

After a luckless run of injuries in recent years, Sherry has struggled to move up the pecking order under Johann van Graan, with Rhys Marshall and Kevin O’Byrne proving the main challengers to Niall Scannell in the number 2 jersey.

He has played eight times since April, the occasion of his 100th cap after a torrid spell with injuries.

The 30-year-old links up with David Humphreys’ side after Australian hooker James Hanson’s season was ended by an Achilles injury in training.

Munster also confirmed today that Stephen Fitzgerald will see out the season outside their UL base. The back three player went to Connacht on a short-term deal in December and will remain with Andy Friend’s side until summer.

