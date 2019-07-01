Munster hooker Mike Sherry announces retirement from rugby

MUNSTER HOOKER MIKE Sherry has announced his retirement from rugby.

In a statement on Monday, the 31-year-old confirmed his decision to walk away from the sport after being unable to secure a new professional contract.

The former Ireland international said he hangs up his boots with “mixed emotions”, but admitted the physical toll of the game on his body played a big part in his decision to call time on his career.

“It has been an incredible journey, but it is now time to move on to a new chapter in my life,” he said.

The prospect of picking up another contract was something I was very much pursuing, but the longer it went on the more I realised my body was telling me to stop.

“I’ve ignored existing injuries for a long time, but I can no longer do so. The maintenance involved in just being able to train let alone play has taken its toll on my body these last couple of years.”

A few thank yous to everyone that made the last 10 years so special. pic.twitter.com/K87xj6DzIy — Mike Sherry (@Mikesherry24) July 1, 2019 Source: Mike Sherry /Twitter

The hooker joined Munster in 2009, scoring 12 tries in 108 appearances for the province.

He was drafted into the Ireland squad for the 2011 World Cup squad, but made no appearances at the finals. He would go on to make his debut two years later, coming on as a replacement against the USA in 2013.

Mike Sherry (right) during his international debut in 2013. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

He signed a short-term loan deal at the end of last season with English Premiership Gloucester, making five appearances.

Of his time in the red of Munster, Sherry noted:

“I am immensely proud and grateful to have been able to represent my home team for so many years.

It has been a near lifelong obsession of mine to play for Munster [...] It gave incredible purpose and excitement to my life.

“I will never be able to truly articulate the amount of enjoyment and fun I had going to training with my closes friends every single day.”

