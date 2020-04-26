This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 26 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mike Tyson's cannabis company interested in buying naming rights to Nou Camp

Barcelona have announced the rights are for sale for next season, with revenue donated to fund research in the battle against Covid-19.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,968 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5084220
A view of the Camp Nou.
Image: Mike Egerton
A view of the Camp Nou.
A view of the Camp Nou.
Image: Mike Egerton

MIKE TYSON’S BUSINESS partner Alki David says naming Barcelona’s Nou Camp after the pair’s cannabis company “would be an amazing idea.” 

Barcelona announced this week they will sell the naming rights to their stadium for the 2020-21 season, with the money to be donated to research in the global fight against Covid-19. . 

David says he and Tyson are interested in buying the rights to advertise their company Switzerland-based company, Swissx, which sells CBD-based products. 

“It’s a great stadium,” David told BBC Sport

“It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea.

“My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Union as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, David floated Swissx Camp Nou as a potential name for the stadium. 

This is the first time the stadium’s naming rights have been put up for sale since it opened in 1957. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie