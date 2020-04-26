Mike Tyson's cannabis company interested in buying naming rights to Nou Camp

MIKE TYSON’S BUSINESS partner Alki David says naming Barcelona’s Nou Camp after the pair’s cannabis company “would be an amazing idea.”

Barcelona announced this week they will sell the naming rights to their stadium for the 2020-21 season, with the money to be donated to research in the global fight against Covid-19. .

David says he and Tyson are interested in buying the rights to advertise their company Switzerland-based company, Swissx, which sells CBD-based products.

“It’s a great stadium,” David told BBC Sport.

“It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea.

“My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Union as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, David floated Swissx Camp Nou as a potential name for the stadium.

This is the first time the stadium’s naming rights have been put up for sale since it opened in 1957.