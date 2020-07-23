This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54

The American star will be taking on fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr on 12 September.

By AFP Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 6:37 PM
45 minutes ago 9,818 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/5158294
Mike Tyson (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mike Tyson (file pic).
Mike Tyson (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MIKE TYSON, the former world heavyweight champion who retired in 2005, said on Thursday he will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr on 12 September in Los Angeles.

On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the bout against Jones, a 51-year-old fighter who briefly held the heavyweight title and has fought consistently into his 50s.

“It’s just going to be amazing,” Tyson said.

More to follow

AFP

