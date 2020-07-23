Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54

MIKE TYSON, the former world heavyweight champion who retired in 2005, said on Thursday he will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr on 12 September in Los Angeles.
On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the bout against Jones, a 51-year-old fighter who briefly held the heavyweight title and has fought consistently into his 50s.
“It’s just going to be amazing,” Tyson said.
More to follow
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (29)