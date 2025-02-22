Premier League title out of Arsenal's control, says 'angry' Arteta

ARSENAL MANAGER MIKEL Arteta blasted his players for failing to hit the standards demanded of Premier League title winners in a crushing 1-0 defeat to lowly West Ham on Saturday.

The Gunners’ hopes of a first league title in 21 years faded with their first home defeat of the season to remain eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal of the game when he headed in just before half-time for his 50th Premier League goal.

Arsenal’s indiscipline also cost them when Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off with 18 minutes remaining — the fifth red card shown to Arteta’s men this season.

Liverpool had shown signs of feeling the pressure of title favourites in recent weeks as they dropped points at Everton and Aston Villa.

But the Reds can now open up an enormous 11-point cushion when they visit Manchester City on Sunday.

“It’s not in our hands,” said Arteta on the title race.

“I am really, really annoyed with the things that are in our hands – which is the performance and the result – and we didn’t do that as well as we possibly could.

“I am very disappointed, and obviously very angry as well. Even though we had 20 shots, I never felt that we were at the standard and the level that we needed.

We have to be (angry), and I hope we are because we didn’t hit the levels today, and I am very much responsible of that so I am very, very angry.”

Arsenal’s title challenge has been ravaged by injuries to almost their entire forward line.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka were again sidelined, forcing midfielder Mikel Merino to deputise as a centre forward. Arteta, though, refused to rely on that excuse as he demanded more from those who were available.

“I refuse that completely because I am talking about the standards of the players and the team that we played today, me included,” added the Spaniard.

“That was nowhere near the levels that we have to hit to have the opportunity to win a Premier League.

“We have to look in the mirror of ourselves of what we can do better. The will, the desire, the way we run and the way we want it, (there is) zero question about that.

“But at that level that is not enough. You have to deliver and it has to be with quality to break down a really good team, and put in the actions that can allow threatening moments to win games, and today we didn’t do that.”

– © AFP 2025