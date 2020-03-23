'Everything happened very fast' - Arsenal boss Arteta makes full recovery from Covid-19

The 37-year-old say he is feeling 'very well'.

ARSENAL BOSS MIKEL Arteta says he has now fully recovered from coronavirus.

The 37-year-old tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, just before the Premier League postponed all its fixtures.

Players and staff at Arsenal have been self-isolating since Arteta was diagnosed, but the Spaniard believes he is now back to full health.

I’m very well now, I feel that I have recovered,” Arteta told Spanish television channel La Sexta.

“It took me three or four days to start feeling much better and with more energy, to leave the symptoms behind, and now the truth is that I feel very well.”

Arteta self-isolated after coming into contact with Olympiacos president Evangelos Marinakis, who subsequently tested positive, during Arsenal’s recent Europa League clash.

“Everything happened very fast,” added Arteta. “On Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor but he wasn’t there.

“I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me the president of Olympiacos had tested positive and everyone who had been in contact was at risk.

