Arsenal close in on €38m deal for Spain's Euro winner Mikel Merino

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

It’s understood that an agreement in principle was struck on Thursday night between the clubs for an initial €33.5 million (£28.4m) transfer with a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons.

Merino has arrived in London to complete the move ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old was involved throughout Spain’s successful Euro 2024 campaign, scoring the extra-time winner in the quarter-final against Germany.

He has 28 caps and spent a season at Newcastle under Rafael Benitez before joining Real Sociedad, where he has made 242 appearances.

Merino will add depth to Arsenal’s midfield as they look to break Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League title.