Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Mikel Merino is closing in on a move to Arsenal. Bradley Collyer/PA
Transfer News

Arsenal close in on €38m deal for Spain's Euro winner Mikel Merino

Merino has arrived in London to complete the move ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday night.
2.02pm, 24 Aug 2024
930
5

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

It’s understood that an agreement in principle was struck on Thursday night between the clubs for an initial €33.5 million (£28.4m) transfer with a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons.

Merino has arrived in London to complete the move ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old was involved throughout Spain’s successful Euro 2024 campaign, scoring the extra-time winner in the quarter-final against Germany.

He has 28 caps and spent a season at Newcastle under Rafael Benitez before joining Real Sociedad, where he has made 242 appearances.

Merino will add depth to Arsenal’s midfield as they look to break Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League title.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie