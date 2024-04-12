Mikey Johnston wins Championship player of the month award for March

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MIKEY Johnston has won the Championship player of the month award for March.

The West Brom winger scored four goals in five appearances during the month.

Johnston, on loan from Celtic, fired in solo efforts against Coventry City at The Hawthorns and then QPR at Loftus Road, before going on to bag a brace in a 4-1 win at Huddersfield Town.

He started all five of West Brom’s matches in March, helping Carlos Corberán’s men pick up 11 points.

“I’m absolutely delighted to win this individual award, but I’d like to give credit to my team-mates and the manager here,” Johnston said.

“Everyone was so quick to welcome me. That then allowed me to hit the ground running and thankfully I’ve been able to put in some decent performances and score a few goals.

“We had a really good March and those results helped put us in the strong position we find ourselves in today.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I want to keep impressing and improving.

“We’re all focused on making sure the next few weeks are successful for the club.”