Friday 27 August 2021
Ulster Rugby sign up S&C coach from All-Ireland champions Limerick

Mikey Kiely will join Dan McFarland’s coaching team, according to reports.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Aug 2021, 9:45 PM
Mikey Kiely (right) is set to join Ulster Rugby.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE signed up Mikey Kiely, strength and conditioning coach to the back-to-back All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick, according to a report in The Limerick Leader.

While the move is yet to be confirmed, the paper reports that Kiely, 32, has split his time between Limerick and Belfast in recent months, and is now set to take on a full-time role with Ulster Rugby.

Kiely, who joined the Limerick set-up in September 2019, has played a key part in the squad’s recent success, with Limerick becoming known for their superb levels of fitness and fearsome physicality across the past two seasons.  

And while Limerick’s 2021 campaign is finished, Ulster are currently in pre-season, preparing for the start of the new United Rugby Championship season, which kicks off in late September.

The opening rounds of URC fixtures were announced earlier today, with Ulster due to start their season with a home game against Glasgow Warriors on Friday, 24 September.

