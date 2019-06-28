This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Milan banned from this season's Europa League

The Serie A club won’t take part in the European competition due to their breach of Uefa Financial Fair Play rules.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Jun 2019, 11:32 AM
8 minutes ago 413 Views 1 Comment
Milan pair Suso (right) and Krzysztof Piątek.
Image: Spada/Lapresse
Milan pair Suso (right) and Krzysztof Piątek.
Image: Spada/Lapresse

AC MILAN HAVE been excluded from the 2019-20 Europa League as a result of Financial Fair Play breaches, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced.

A statement from CAS read: “AC Milan is excluded from participating in the Uefa Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Uefa Club Financial Control Body is invited to issue a Procedural Order, acknowledging the outcome of the present arbitration(s) and terminating the AC-01/2019 proceedings relating to the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring period, which have become moot.”

More to follow…

