Milan banned from this season's Europa League

AC MILAN HAVE been excluded from the 2019-20 Europa League as a result of Financial Fair Play breaches, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced.

A statement from CAS read: “AC Milan is excluded from participating in the Uefa Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Uefa Club Financial Control Body is invited to issue a Procedural Order, acknowledging the outcome of the present arbitration(s) and terminating the AC-01/2019 proceedings relating to the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring period, which have become moot.”

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!