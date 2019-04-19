This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
AC Milan fined €86,000 after players paraded opponent's shirt like a trophy

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie held up Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi’s shirt after Saturday’s game.

By AFP Friday 19 Apr 2019, 5:13 PM
Francesco Acerbi's shirt is displayed by AC Milan players.
Image: Spada/Lapresse

AC MILAN AND the Serie A club’s players Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie have been fined a total of €86,000 for holding up Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi’s shirt like a trophy after Saturday’s 1-0 win over their Champions League rivals, according to Italian media.

Milan agreed with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on a payment of €86,000 — €33,000 per player and €20,000 for the club, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported. The fine was cut by a third as AC Milan agreed to pay it immediately.

Acerbi had angered the Milan pair when he said there was “no comparison” between the teams before the game. He said swapped his shirt with on-loan Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko “to put an end to the issue”, but was furious when they held it aloft In front of Milan’s fans afterwards.

Both apologised, with the Ivorian Kessie, whose penalty sealed the win, insisting it was “just a joke, nothing more”. The match finished with scuffles on the pitch, with the two teams to meet again in the Coppa Italia semi-final on 24 April in the San Siro.

“A lot is being said about this incident, we got it wrong and have apologised. We can’t do any more than this,” Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso told reporters today.

Meanwhile, a video of racist chants targeting Frenchman Bakayoko by a small group of Lazio fans during Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Udinese has circulated on social media.

Lazio fans can be heard in the video singing: “This banana is for Bakayoko”.

The FIGC have decided not to open an investigation into the matter, according to reports. 

© – AFP, 2019

