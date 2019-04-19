AC Milan fined €86,000 after players paraded opponent's shirt like a trophy

AC MILAN AND the Serie A club’s players Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie have been fined a total of €86,000 for holding up Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi’s shirt like a trophy after Saturday’s 1-0 win over their Champions League rivals, according to Italian media.

Milan agreed with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on a payment of €86,000 — €33,000 per player and €20,000 for the club, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported. The fine was cut by a third as AC Milan agreed to pay it immediately.

Acerbi had angered the Milan pair when he said there was “no comparison” between the teams before the game. He said swapped his shirt with on-loan Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko “to put an end to the issue”, but was furious when they held it aloft In front of Milan’s fans afterwards.

Both apologised, with the Ivorian Kessie, whose penalty sealed the win, insisting it was “just a joke, nothing more”. The match finished with scuffles on the pitch, with the two teams to meet again in the Coppa Italia semi-final on 24 April in the San Siro.

“A lot is being said about this incident, we got it wrong and have apologised. We can’t do any more than this,” Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso told reporters today.

Meanwhile, a video of racist chants targeting Frenchman Bakayoko by a small group of Lazio fans during Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Udinese has circulated on social media.

Lazio fans can be heard in the video singing: “This banana is for Bakayoko”.

The FIGC have decided not to open an investigation into the matter, according to reports.

© – AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: