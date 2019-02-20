This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback

Jed Wallace boosted Millwall’s hopes of Championship survival with a 72nd-minute winner in their clash with Derby County at Pride Park.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 10:20 PM
50 minutes ago 1,057 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4504814
Millwall's Jake Cooper celebrates.
Image: Nigel French
Millwall's Jake Cooper celebrates.
Millwall's Jake Cooper celebrates.
Image: Nigel French

DERBY COUNTY’S PROMOTION hopes were dealt a blow as they were beaten 1-0 by FA Cup quarter-finalists Millwall at Pride Park.

The Rams went into the game two points outside the Championship play-off places following a disappointing 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and were frustrated once again by a combative Millwall side.

Derby controlled the pace of the game in the first half but failed to force a breakthrough, with Tom Huddlestone twice firing wide after Mahlon Romeo squandered Millwall’s best chance early on.

Jack Marriott had a pair of opportunities to give Derby the lead early in the second half, misfiring after Fikayo Tomori played him through and then heading while from Jayden Bogle’s corner.

Frank Lampard’s men were punished for their wastefulness after 72 minutes when Bogle’s errant pass allowed Shane Ferguson to play a throughball for Jed Wallace, who chased it down and unleashed a shot that went through the legs of Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Derby failed to muster a late comeback as they missed the chance to move back into the top six, while 19th-placed Millwall picked up three vital points towards their battle against relegation.

