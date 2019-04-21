This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All we can do is keep the pressure on Man City, admits Milner

Liverpool will aim to be perfect until the end of the season, according to the midfielder, as they hope for Manchester City to slip up.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 7:16 PM
27 minutes ago 1,248 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4602031
James Milner celebrates in unique fashion after scoring for Liverpool at Cardiff City.
LIVERPOOL PUT THE pressure back on Manchester City in the title race after taking over top spot again on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds returned to the Premier League summit thanks to a hard-fought 2-0 win away at struggling Cardiff City, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner scoring the goals in the second half.

The result lifts Liverpool two points ahead of their rivals, though City do still have a game in hand going into the closing weeks of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side can leapfrog over the leaders with victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, though Milner admitted Liverpool are at least making it tougher for the reigning champions to retain their crown.

“All we can do is keep the pressure on them and win our games,” the former City midfielder told Sky Sports. 

It makes it tougher for them, as if we slip up it gives them that little cushion, allows them a draw or a slip-up.

“All we can do is win the rest of our games and hopefully that’s good enough. If not, fair play to City, but we are asking all the questions of them that we can.

Both teams have been ruthless and clinical in doing their jobs. It’s not easy week on week – we’ve lost one game all year and were second [before Sunday's result]. We go back top now, though, and puts a bit of pressure on them.

“We just have to concentrate on being perfect and will see if that’s good enough.”

Wijnaldum’s opener – a well-struck shot from a set-piece routine – was crucial against Cardiff, with the home side having made life tough for their opponents.

Yet despite having to wait until the 57th minute to break the deadlock, the Netherlands international was always confident Liverpool would win after controlling the first half.

“It’s always a relief, especially at this time of the season. You know that you have to win – in the first half we created chances but didn’t score,” Wijnaldum said in his post-match interview. 

“Everyone was waiting for a goal and when you get it, it’s a relief. I was really happy, and the fans were really happy, too.”

Cardiff City v Liverpool - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Henderson and Milner celebrate Liverpool's second goal.

Record breakers

The Reds also set a club record for Premier League points in a season after their win in Cardiff today.

The result meant Jurgen Klopp’s side reached 88 points for the campaign, taking 27 wins, seven draws and just one loss from their 35 matches thus far.

The 88 points established a new club record for the most in a Premier League campaign, with Liverpool still having three games to go.

When adjusting to three points for a win, Liverpool have only earned more points in a top-flight campaign in 1978-79 (98) and 1987-88 (90).

Liverpool will have to navigate a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona as they chase a Premier League title as well, with the two legs of that tie set for 1 and 7 May.

The Reds have matches against Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves remaining in the league as they look to win their first top-flight crown since 1989-90.

