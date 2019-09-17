This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dolphins trade 11th overall pick from 2018 draft to Steelers

Miami have agreed to send Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,014 Views 4 Comments
The Dolphins now have five first-round picks in the next two NFL drafts.
MINKAH FITZPATRICK IS heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Miami Dolphins opted to trade the safety.

According to widespread reports, Miami have agreed to move the 22-year-old – who they drafted at number 11 overall only a year ago – to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick.

The Dolphins will also receive a 2020 fifth-round pick and a sixth-rounder in 2021 as part of the deal, while Pittsburgh will get fourth and seventh-round selections, along with the player.

Having already parted ways with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills this season, the Dolphins now hold five first-round picks in the next two NFL drafts.

They have not been competitive in either of their games this season – heavy losses to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots – amid reports multiple players have contacted their agents with the hope of being traded away from the team.

Fitzpatrick played against the Patriots on Sunday even after the team granted him permission to seek a trade, as reports claimed they were “certain” they would receive a first-round pick in return.

He has recorded nine pass breakups and two interceptions in 18 career games, not missing a match in his young career.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are looking to revive their season as they sit 0-2 having lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after he suffered an elbow injury against the Seattle Seahawks that will require surgery.  

With Roethlisberger out for the season, they face the unbeaten 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday with back-up QB Mason Rudolph set to start for the remainder of the campaign.

The42 Team

