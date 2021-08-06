Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sligo capture first Connacht minor crown since 1968 as Donegal advance to Ulster final

Sligo dethroned the champions Roscommon to clinch the title.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 6 Aug 2021, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,287 Views 8 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THERE WAS PLENTY of action in the minor football championship this evening, as Sligo ended a 53-year wait for a Connacht title while Donegal booked their spot in the Ulster final.

It was a repeat of the 2020 Connacht final as Sligo held on for a famous 0-19 to 1-11 win over Roscommon who finished the game with 14 players after Paddy Higgins was dismissed in the second half.

Roscommon went into this decider as defending champions but it was the challengers Sligo who made the better start, building up a five-point lead in the opening six minutes.

But Roscommon struck back with a goal from Shane McGinley followed by points from DJ Hession and Oisin O’Flaherty to draw the sides level.

Sligo held a slender one-point lead at the break and were just two points in front by the time of the second water break.

Coming into the final 10 minutes, they rattled off three crucial points from Luke Marren — who finished with 10 points — James Donlon and Brian Duffy to extend their advantage to four points.

There were jubilant scenes at the full-time whistle as Sligo became minor provincial champions for the first time since 1968.

In the Ulster semi-final, Donegal got the better of Armagh to book their place in the minor final.

A Luke McGlynn in the second half goal proved to be the decisive score as Donegal claimed a 1-5 to 0-6 victory which puts them in a final against either Tyrone or Fermanagh.

Minor Connacht Football Final Result:

Sligo 0-19 Roscommon 1-11 

Minor Ulster Football Semi-Final Result:

Armagh 0-05 Donegal 1-6

