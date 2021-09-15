Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 15 September 2021
Meath dominate minor football team of the year, with Conor Ennis claiming POTY award

Corner-back Ennis set-up the winning score as the Royals ended their 29-year minor drought.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 1:16 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

EIGHT OF MEATH’S All-Ireland Minor Football Championship-winning squad have been named in the Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year, while the champions’ corner-back Conor Ennis has been named as the individual Footballer of the Year.

Ennis starred throughout the season as the young Royals ended a 29-year drought at the age grade with an upset of Tyrone just over a fortnight ago. Their domination of this year’s best XV was determined by both a panel of GAA experts and, in part, by Electric Ireland’s ‘Player of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

Tyrone have five representatives in the team, while Cork and Sligo have one each.

The 2021 Minor Championships also saw the return of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Special Recognition awards, which acknowledge the contribution of minor players to wider society. The winner of the 2021 award is the Moynalty/Carnaross minor panel who took part in a 1,200km walk/run during five days of lockdown, when training was not possible, to raise funds for Jigsaw – who help young people suffering from emotional, mental health and addiction problems.

The fundraiser, ‘Minor for Minors’, raised over €5,000 for Jigsaw and raised awareness of the charity’s services among the young people in the Moynalty/Carnaross community.

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

  • 1. Daniel Walsh (Cork and Douglas)
  • 2. Conor Ennis (Meath and Ballinabrackey)
  • 3. Liam Kelly (Meath and Ratoath)
  • 4. Callan Kelly (Tyrone and Cookstown)
  • 5. Tomás Corbett (Meath and Ratoath)
  • 6. Shea O’Hare (Tyrone and Ardboe)
  • 7. Shaun Leonard (Meath and Naomh Colmcille)
  • 8. Ruairí McHugh (Tyrone and Coalisland)
  • 9. Jack Kinlough (Meath and St Peter’s, Dunboyne)
  • 10. Cormac Devlin (Tyrone and Ardboe)
  • 11. Seán Emmanuel (Meath and St Patrick’s)
  • 12. Ronan Cassidy (Tyrone and Donaghmore)
  • 13. Hughie Corcoran (Meath and Drumbaragh Emmets)
  • 14. Oisín Ó Murchú (Meath and Naomh Colmcille)
  • 15. Luke Marren (Sligo and Bunninadden)

