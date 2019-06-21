This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway minors keep Connacht five-in-a-row on track as Tyrone and Monaghan set-up final date

The Tribesmen are through to the provincial final where they will meet either Mayo or Sligo.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Jun 2019, 10:15 PM
Meanwhile, Kildare have booked their place in the Leinster MFC final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY HAVE BOOKED their spot in the Connacht MFC final while Mayo and Sligo are set to battle it out for the other place in the decider.

The reigning champions put five goals past Leitrim in their final round-robin tie to ensure their progression to the final where they will be bidding to complete five-in-a-row.

It was a routine win for the Tribesmen, who led by 1-12 to 0-2 at half-time with Nathan Grainger finding the net five minutes before the break.

They continued to control proceedings after the restart, adding four more goals to cruise to a 33-point win.

Galway Source: Galway GAA Coaching & Games Twitter

Sligo secured a Connacht semi-final against Mayo after they rallied to record a two-point win over Roscommon.

After conceding three first-half goals, Sligo were trailing by five points at the break before springing to life after the restart.

Gavin Duffy posted 2-3 to finish as Sligo’s top-scorer, with his second goal pushing his side into a two-point advantage on 49 minutes.

Sligo continued to lead until the final whistle and will now prepare for a semi-final meeting against Mayo on Wednesday.

Sligo1 Source: Sligo GAA Twitter

Meanwhile, Tyrone and reigning champions Monaghan progressed to the Ulster MFC final following their respective wins.

Luke Donnelly scored a vital goal from the penalty spot to help Tyrone to a seven-point win over Derry and send them through to the decider.

Monaghan clinched their win after producing an impressive second half display against Donegal. Both sides were level at the break, but the Farney County pulled away after the restart with corner-forward Liam McDonald hitting a hat-trick of goals throughout the tie.

Finally, Kildare managed to hold off a strong challenge from Laois to book their spot in the Leinster minor final.

Kildare Source: Kildare GAA Twitter

An Oisin Hooney goal put Laois in the ascendancy in the first half as they held a one-point lead at the break. But Kildare improved in the second period and kept Laois to just three points to seal the win and send the Lilywhites through to the final.

Eoin Bagnall finished as Kildare’s top-scorer with 0-8.

Connacht MFC

Galway 5-25 Leitrim 1-4

Sligo 2-15 Roscommon 4-7

Ulster MFC

Derry 0-10 Tyrone 1-14

Donegal 2-11 Monaghan 5-10

Leinster MFC

Laois 1-6 Kildare 0-12

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

