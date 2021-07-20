6 of Galway's All-Ireland winners included in Minor Hurling Team of the Year

The Galway minors celebrating after their victory over Kilkenny.

SIX PLAYERS FROM the Galway side that captured a historic All-Ireland minor hurling four-in-a-row have been selected on the team of the year.

The Covid-delayed 2020 season finally concluded earlier this month, where the Tribesmen retained their crown with a late goal against Kilkenny in a thrilling decider.

Liam Collins, who grabbed that decisive goal for Galway in the final, features at full-forward in the team and has also been crowned the minor Player of the Year for 2020.

Adam Nolan, Michael Walsh, Tiernan Killeen, Liam Leen and Colm Molloy are the other representatives.

Finalists Kilkenny have three players in the side with Zach Bay Hammond slotting in at corner-back while Joe Fitzpatrick is named on the half-back line and Billy Drennan features at half-forward.

Limerick is also represented by three players represente while Offaly, Tipperary and Westmeath each have one player on this year’s team.

The Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year.

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Tomás Lynch (Limerick & Doon)

2. Zach Bay Hammond (Kilkenny & Thomastown), 3. Adam Nolan (Galway & Kilnadeema Leitrim), 4. Michael Walsh (Galway & Ardrahan)

5. Joe Fitzpatrick (Kilkenny & Dunnamaggin), 6. Tiernan Killeen (Galway & Loughrea), 7. Luke Shanahan (Tipperary & Upperchurch Drombane)

8. Liam Leen (Galway & Clarinbridge), 9. Eamonn Cunneen (Westmeath & Raharney)

10. Lochlann Quinn (Offaly & Birr), 11. Adam English (Limerick & Doon), 12.Billy Drennan (Kilkenny & Galmoy)

13. Shane O’Brien (Limerick & Kilmallock), 14. Liam Collins (Galway & Cappataggle), 15. Colm Molloy (Galway & Kilnadeema Leitrim)

