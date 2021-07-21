Cork win by 40 points and Limerick see off Tipp in Munster, Kilkenny and Wexford book Leinster hurling final

CORK, LIMERICK AND Donegal won their respective minor football clashes tonight, while Kilkenny and Wexford booked their Leinster minor hurling final spots.

In the Munster MFC quarter-finals, the Rebels put Waterford to the sword, winning by a mammoth 40-points, while Limerick edged out Tipperary.

Cork triumphed on a scoreline of 5-28 to 0-3 in Dungarvan, a week after the county’s minor hurlers won by the same 40-point margin.

The Déise have never defeated Cork at minor level, and another heavy loss was all but confirmed at half time as the scoreline read 2-18 to 0-0.

Looking at Cork’s top scorers, full-forward Jamie O’Driscoll bagged a hat-trick of goals, with Darragh O’Brien and Niall Daly scoring the others.

Hugh O’Connor finished with 0-9 (three frees, two marks), Niall Kelly struck 0-8, all from play, and Ross Corkery – son of Cork great Colin – finished with 0-7 (two frees).

The Leesiders now play Kerry in their semi-final.

Meanwhile tonight, three points separated Limerick and Tipperary at the death of their quarter-final as the Treaty booked their last-four clash against Clare.

Goals in either half were ultimately the foundation for a Limerick win at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Kevin Denihan’s side won on a scoreline of 2-9 to 1-9, with Marc Nolan and Ruairi Cronin notching the all-important goals.

Elsewhere, Donegal opened their Ulster minor football championship campaign with a comfortable preliminary-round win over Antrim at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

The hosts ran out 4-22 to 0-8 winners after dominating proceedings, particularly in the second half.

Two goals in either half from Paddy McElwee along with two more from Michael Callaghan and Kevin McCormack were decisive, and Donegal now face Monaghan in next Wednesday’s quarter-final.

And in the Leinster MHC semi-finals tonight, Kilkenny saw off Offaly and Wexford came out on top against Dublin to progress to the provicial decider.

The 3-23 to 1-16 scoreline may be harsh on Offaly, who battled admirably with a tremendous effort, inspired by goalkeeper Kieran Coonan, but the Cats ultimately deserved the win.

Harry Shine top-scored with a huge 2-15 for Richie Mulrooney’s side.

And Wexford were 1-15 to 1-12 victors over Dublin at Wexford Park. Dennis McSweeney rattled the net in the 13th minute to put the Sky Blues in the driving seat 13 minutes in, but Simon Roche responded accordingly with a major at the other end five minutes later.

All square at 1-7 a-piece at half time, it was level pegging for the majority of the contest, but the Yellowbellies pulled away down the home straight to book their decider date.

Munster MFC quarter-finals

Limerick 2-9 Tipperary 1-9

Cork 5-28 Waterford 0-3

Ulster MFC First Round

Donegal 4-22 Antrim 0-8

Leinster MHC semi-finals

Kilkenny 3-23 Offaly 1-16

Wexford 1-15 Dublin 1-12.