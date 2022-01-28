Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 28 January 2022
Advertisement

Irish striker Mipo Odubeko leaves West Ham on loan

It’s his second loan move of the season.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 28 Jan 2022, 12:14 PM
5 minutes ago 113 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5667024
Mipo Odubeko, file photo.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Mipo Odubeko, file photo.
Mipo Odubeko, file photo.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Mipo Odubeko has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season. 

Odubeko – who has been capped at U17 level by Ireland but withdrew from an U21 squad last year amid uncertainty as to whom he will represent – spent the first part of this season on loan at Championship side Huddersfield, but struggled for game-time and departed without scoring a goal. 

Having played twice for West Ham’s U23 side in the interim, the Hammers have again sent the Irish striker out on loan, though this time to Doncaster, who are currently bottom of League One, nine points from safety. 

“I’m excited for what is ahead, between now and the end of the season I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve”, said Odubeko. 

“I was on loan at Huddersfield and got recalled by West Ham, then this move came up and I was keen to come and get involved.

“I didn’t get the game time I wanted at Huddersfield but the loan in general helped me massively to develop.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I learnt so much in such a short space of time which I was happy about, and I can use that now during my time at Doncaster.”

Odubeko has played twice for the West Ham first team, both appearances coming in the FA Cup. He made his debut off the bench in last season’s third round against Stockport and then came off the bench in the subsequent round at Old Trafford, but was withdrawn again as the game entered the final 10 minutes of extra-time. 

Odubeko was initially at Manchester United as a schoolboy, though left to join the West Ham academy. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie