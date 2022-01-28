Irish striker Mipo Odubeko leaves West Ham on loan

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Mipo Odubeko has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan from West Ham for the rest of the season.

Odubeko – who has been capped at U17 level by Ireland but withdrew from an U21 squad last year amid uncertainty as to whom he will represent – spent the first part of this season on loan at Championship side Huddersfield, but struggled for game-time and departed without scoring a goal.

Having played twice for West Ham’s U23 side in the interim, the Hammers have again sent the Irish striker out on loan, though this time to Doncaster, who are currently bottom of League One, nine points from safety.

“I’m excited for what is ahead, between now and the end of the season I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve”, said Odubeko.

“I was on loan at Huddersfield and got recalled by West Ham, then this move came up and I was keen to come and get involved.

“I didn’t get the game time I wanted at Huddersfield but the loan in general helped me massively to develop.

“I learnt so much in such a short space of time which I was happy about, and I can use that now during my time at Doncaster.”

Odubeko has played twice for the West Ham first team, both appearances coming in the FA Cup. He made his debut off the bench in last season’s third round against Stockport and then came off the bench in the subsequent round at Old Trafford, but was withdrawn again as the game entered the final 10 minutes of extra-time.

Odubeko was initially at Manchester United as a schoolboy, though left to join the West Ham academy.