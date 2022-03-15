Odubeko saga nipped in bud as young striker answers Crawford's call

AS SAGAS GO, this one looks to have been nipped in the bud before getting out of hand.

Mipo Odubeko has been included in the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifier away to Sweden later this month.

Almost exactly a year ago the West Ham United striker was excused a call-up to be part of Jim Crawford’s plans at the request of his Premier League club.

Odubeko, a Dubliner who progressed through the schoolboy ranks at St Joseph’s Boys before signing for Manchester United, was then reported to be considering his international future.

An apparent snub for Ireland’s Under-17 European Championship campaign in 2019 was understood to have angered the youngster.

Nigeria sought talks with the player’s representatives about a switch but, 12 months on and developing his game in a League One relegation battle on loan with Doncaster Rovers, Crawford explained how positive talks helped with a breakthrough.

Ireland Under-21 boss Jim Crawford. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

“I met Mipo, they played against Wimbledon a couple of weeks ago. We had a chat and he’s loving his football at the minute. It’s been made clear to me that he always wanted to play for Ireland but that at that particular stage of his career, his young career, he wanted to concentrate and focus on club football.

“Again, I’m not going to twist anybody’s arm. If you want to play, get in touch. And he eventually did. He’s somebody who offers something different to the 21s with his pace. And he scores goals, I’ve seen that at schoolboy level, I’ve seen that at Under-23s level and now it won’t be too far down the line that he’s scoring goals for Doncaster.”

Crawford also picked up the phone to Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberán after Odubeko endured a tough loan stint at the Championship club last season.

He played just six times and was recalled by David Moyes, who had earlier given him his Hammers first-team debut, to assess the 19-year-old’s next move.

Mipo Odubeko is substituted by David Moyes during an FA Cup match against Manchester United last year. Source: PA

That led to him joining Doncaster, and Crawford was encouraged by the chat with Corberán.

“It was just to get a bit of insight into Mipo around the club, and he couldn’t speak highly enough of him. He said ‘ok, when he first came in at Huddersfield he was expecting to play every week, but that wasn’t going to happen’.

“He said Mipo got his head down and worked hard, and I wouldn’t have expected anything less from Mipo. He said at Huddersfield they couldn’t guarantee him first-team minutes, so it was best for both parties if he went back to West Ham.

“He went back and Doncaster gave him an opportunity to play first-team football, so it’s a real learning curve for Mipo playing in a relegation battle at League One, but he’s acquitted himself very well.

It’s great to have Mipo involved [with Ireland],” Crawford added. “When he went to Doncaster, I’ve been over a number of times to watch him play, it’s a different type of game for him at Doncaster than what he would have been used to at West Ham.

“West Ham, at Under-23s, it’s build up play, proper developmental football. He’s involved with Doncaster at the minute, it’s a real scrap for him. So, he’s learning the other side of the game, i.e.: the defensive side. He’s been very good with Doncaster.

“I wouldn’t say they have created too many goal-scoring opportunities for him but I think he has shown a side of his game that he has really improved on.

“That’s closing down defenders, being disciplined in that striker’s role, the other side of the game.”

Festy Ebosele has been really impressive for Derby. Source: PA

Odubeko will now prepare to link up with Ireland Under-21 teammates ahead of a crucial Euro qualifier against Sweden on 29 March.

Derby County defender Eiran Cashin has earned his first call-up, with club teammate Festy Ebosele also there despite his impressive form with Wayne Rooney’s side catching the eye and leading to calls for a senior debut.

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry C), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville), David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s A)

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff C), Eiran Cashin (Derby C), Andy Lyons (Shamrock R), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff C), Jake O’Brien (Swindon T), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere R)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (MK Dons), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Festy Ebosele (Derby C), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), JJ Kayode (Rotherham U), Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster R), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Colchester United).