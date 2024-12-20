Shelbourne sign former Man United and West Ham prospect Mipo Odubeko

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Republic of Ireland U21 striker Mipo Odubeko on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old has joined the League of Ireland Premier Division champions off the back of a spell at English League Two side Fleetwood Town, for whom he scored once in 11 appearances.

Dubliner Odubeko spent his early days at Crumlin United and St Joseph’s Boys before joining Manchester City’s youth setup in 2015.

He swapped City for Manchester United a year later, spending three years in the club’s schoolboy ranks and eventually featuring in the U18 Premier League.

Odubeko, who at the time was considered to be one of United’s most exciting attacking prospects, then joined West Ham in 2019 in an effort to fast-track his progression to first-team football.

The Tallaght native made two senior appearances for the Hammers under David Moyes during the 2020/21 season, the latter of which came against former club Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Odubeko featured in West Ham’s matchday squad on 18 occasions that same season but came off the bench just twice.

Loans at Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale followed across the next two seasons before the striker was released by West Ham at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He has since had stints at Portuguese second-tier outfit Maritimo as well as, most recently, Fleetwood.

“I’m honoured to join Shelbourne FC, a club with incredible history and loyal supporters,” Odubeko said. “My focus is clear: work hard, improve every day, and give everything to help the team win.

“I’m here to play my part, fight for this badge, and contribute to a successful season. I can’t wait to get started.”

Shebourne manager Damien Duff added: “Every team in Ireland wanted Mipo but I am proud that he has chosen this special club.

“He was excited to join the champions but I think the real reason he is here is because we are the number-one place to unlock potential and get the best out of players.

“He has amazing power, speed and finishing that maybe not enough people have seen. Myself and the staff plan on unleashing all of it. He is a fascinating signing.”