All-time record World Cup goalscorer Klose named Bayern Munich's assistant coach

The former striker spent four years at the Bavarian giants during his playing days, and has most recently worked with their U17s.

By AFP Thursday 7 May 2020, 6:27 PM
Klose signing with Bayern.
Image: Twitter/FC Bayern Munich
Klose signing with Bayern.
Klose signing with Bayern.
Image: Twitter/FC Bayern Munich

MIROSLAV KLOSE, WHO holds the record for the most goals scored at men’s World Cups, has joined Bayern Munich as assistant coach, it was announced today.

“It feels very good, I’m really looking forward to the task,” said the 41-year-old, who scored 16 goals at four World Cups and won the 2014 title with Germany.

Klose will be on the Bayern bench when the Bundesliga restarts in nine days after having been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus, with Bayern travelling to Union Berlin on Sunday, 17 May.

The former Bayern striker says joining his old club is “the next step” in his coaching career after having worked with their U17 team for the last two seasons.

Klose signed a deal until June 2021 which reunites him with Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, Germany’s assistant coach at the 2014 World Cup.

“We trust each other both professionally and personally,” Klose said of Flick.

Klose’s record on the pitch speaks for itself with 71 goals in 137 internationals for Germany.

With his experience as a former professional at the highest international level, ‘Miro’ is the perfect addition to our team of coaches,” said Flick.

Klose also scored 53 goals in 150 appearances for Bayern, who he left for Lazio in 2011 before retiring after five years in Italy.

“He is the most successful German striker in the last 15 to 20 years,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who described Klose as the ‘dream candidate’.

“Our strikers in particular will benefit from him as their coach”.

© AFP 2020

