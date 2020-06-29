Fulham's Mitrovic hit with three-match ban for early elbow against Leeds

AFTER A HEAVY loss to Leeds, promotion-chasing Fulham took another blow today as striker Aleksandar Mitrovic accepted a three-match ban for an elbow on Ben White.

The Serbian was fortunate not to be issued a red card as he made the impact just three minutes into Saturday’s fixture at Elland Road. But he has accepted a charge of violent conduct and so Fulham will miss the Championship’s joint-leading scorer for forthcoming matches against QPR, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest.

Fulham are sitting relatively safely in the play-off places, fifth, seven points from either the automatic promotion places or seventh-place Preston North End.