This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fulham's Mitrovic hit with three-match ban for early elbow against Leeds

The Championship’s joint-leading scorer was fortunate to escape a red before Fulham lost 3-0 at Elland Road.

By Sean Farrell Monday 29 Jun 2020, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 906 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5136512
Mitrovic (right) and Leeds United's Luke Ayling on Saturday.
Image: Martin Rickett
Mitrovic (right) and Leeds United's Luke Ayling on Saturday.
Mitrovic (right) and Leeds United's Luke Ayling on Saturday.
Image: Martin Rickett

AFTER A HEAVY loss to Leeds, promotion-chasing Fulham took another blow today as striker Aleksandar Mitrovic accepted a three-match ban for an elbow on Ben White.

The Serbian was fortunate not to be issued a red card as he made the impact just three minutes into Saturday’s fixture at Elland Road. But he has accepted a charge of violent conduct and so Fulham will miss the Championship’s joint-leading scorer for forthcoming matches against QPR, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest.

Fulham are sitting relatively safely in the play-off places, fifth, seven points from either the automatic promotion places or seventh-place Preston North End.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie