Mitrovic the hero again with two goals as Serbia grab late win over Azerbaijan

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC’S BRILLIANT run of international form continued as he scored the goals that gave Serbia 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan in the qualifier in Ireland’s World Cup group this evening.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (file photo). Source: PA

The Fulham striker netted in the 81st minute with a brilliant strike that proved the winner in Baku, on a night when he broke the 40-goal barrier for his country.

Mitrovic came off the bench to score twice in the second half in Belgrade last Wednesday against Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team as Serbia won 3-2.

He started on Saturday night and scored in the 2-2 draw with Portugal before opening the score in the 16th minute of this game, the first away clash in Group A for Serbia.

Azerbaijan fought back with a 59th minute penalty from Emin Makhmudov drawing them level at 1-1. But their hopes of picking up a first point of the campaign were dashed when Mitrovic cracked home his shot with nine minutes of normal time left.

That made it five goals in a week in international colours for Mitrovic and leaves Serbia top with seven points from a possible nine. Portugal are away to Luxembourg at 7.45pm in other match in the group.

