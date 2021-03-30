BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mitrovic the hero again with two goals as Serbia grab late win over Azerbaijan

Serbia are top of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier group.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 7:19 PM
51 minutes ago 1,272 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5396587

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC’S BRILLIANT run of international form continued as he scored the goals that gave Serbia 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan in the qualifier in Ireland’s World Cup group this evening.

serbia-v-republic-of-ireland-fifa-world-cup-2022-european-qualifying-group-d-rajko-mitic-stadium Aleksandar Mitrovic (file photo). Source: PA

The Fulham striker netted in the 81st minute with a brilliant strike that proved the winner in Baku, on a night when he broke the 40-goal barrier for his country.

Mitrovic came off the bench to score twice in the second half in Belgrade last Wednesday against Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team as Serbia won 3-2.

He started on Saturday night and scored in the 2-2 draw with Portugal before opening the score in the 16th minute of this game, the first away clash in Group A for Serbia.

Azerbaijan fought back with a 59th minute penalty from Emin Makhmudov drawing them level at 1-1. But their hopes of picking up a first point of the campaign were dashed when Mitrovic cracked home his shot with nine minutes of normal time left.

That made it five goals in a week in international colours for Mitrovic and leaves Serbia top with seven points from a possible nine. Portugal are away to Luxembourg at 7.45pm in other match in the group.

