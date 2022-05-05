Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 5 May 2022
Mixed fortunes for Irish stars in play-off semi-final

Daryl Horgan helped Wycombe Wanderers earn a 2-0 first-leg win over MK Dons.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 5 May 2022, 11:05 PM
Wycombe Wanderers' Sam Vokes celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE WERE mixed fortunes as four Irish players featured in tonight’s League One semi-final first-leg.

Ryan Tafazolli and Sam Vokes were on target on 38 and 82 minutes respectively as Wycombe Wanderers earned a 2-0 win at home to MK Dons.

It meant disappointment for the Irish trio of Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Warren O’Hora, all of whom started for the visitors.

Tottenham loanee Parrott missed a good opportunity when through on goal early on and was substituted in second-half stoppage time, while a second-half red card for midfielder Josh McEachran compounded the away side’s misery.

Liam Manning’s men missed out on the automatic promotion spots by just a point and thus were pre-match favourites against the team who snuck into the playoffs in sixth place, after ending the season on an impressive 12-game unbeaten run.

Former Dundalk star Daryl Horgan played 77 minutes, as Gareth Ainsworth’s men gave themselves a great chance of progressing to the final against either Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday.

The second leg takes place on Sunday.

Paul Fennessy
