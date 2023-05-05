Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Thomas Barr (file pic).
# Review
Mixed fortunes for Irish trio in Doha
Thomas Barr, Mark English and Sarah Lavin were all in action today.
24 minutes ago

THERE WERE mixed fortunes for Irish trio Thomas Barr, Mark English and Sarah Lavin in the Doha Diamond League in Qatar today.

In the men’s 400m Hurdles final, Thomas Barr finished seventh with a time of 49.88, as he fell short of his PB of 47.97 and his season’s best time of 49.79 secured last weekend.

The race was won by USA’s Rai Benjamin with a time of 47.48.

In the women’s 100m Hurdles, Sarah Lavin finished eighth with a time of 13.08, well off her PB of 12.79.

The race was won by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in 12.48 seconds.

Finally, Mark English earned a season-best time of 1:48.56 in the 800m.

The Donegal native finished seventh in a race won by Algeria’s Slimane Moula (1:46.06).

The 42 Team
