Mixed fortunes for Irish trio in Doha

THERE WERE mixed fortunes for Irish trio Thomas Barr, Mark English and Sarah Lavin in the Doha Diamond League in Qatar today.

In the men’s 400m Hurdles final, Thomas Barr finished seventh with a time of 49.88, as he fell short of his PB of 47.97 and his season’s best time of 49.79 secured last weekend.

The race was won by USA’s Rai Benjamin with a time of 47.48.

In the women’s 100m Hurdles, Sarah Lavin finished eighth with a time of 13.08, well off her PB of 12.79.

The race was won by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in 12.48 seconds.

Finally, Mark English earned a season-best time of 1:48.56 in the 800m.

The Donegal native finished seventh in a race won by Algeria’s Slimane Moula (1:46.06).