'There's no panic. I see the talent every day' - Conor Grant embracing life with MK Dons' Irish quartet

CONOR GRANT SAYS he is loving life as part of MK Dons’ Irish contingent after he scored the club’s first goal of the season against Sutton United in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Grant is one of three Ireland U21 internationals to arrive at the club for this campaign, having joined from Rochdale following a three-year spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Dawson Devoy and winger Darragh Burns came from Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic respectively, and all three combined to see off League Two Sutton.

Along with centre back Warren O’Hora, who has already become a fixture of the defence having also started his career with Bohs before moving to Brighton, the quartet are set to be influential figures this term.

Highlights from tonight's Carabao Cup triumph over Sutton United at @Stadium_MK 👇 pic.twitter.com/ThbP5d0l8J — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) August 10, 2022

And Grant insists the two latest League of Ireland recruits don’t need any special attention to help them get to grips with English football.

“Not really, they’re more than capable of handling it by themselves. Dawson, I’ve known him since playing against him at Under-12s. They’re settling in great, they are two great players, and Warren obviously,” Grant told the club website.

“I’m really close to all three of them and it’s a good little group.”

Grant finished off a fine move which began with Burns cutting in from the wing and was teed up by Devoy’s clever reverse pass.

“I’m feeling good. It’s nice to score, nice to win the game and hopefully a few more for me this season. It was a great pass by Dawson, I didn’t expect him to pass it to be honest,” Grant added.

Dawson Devoy while at Bohs. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“It fell to me perfectly and I just hit it. I just thought it and hope and luckily it went in so happy days.

“It’s just important that we keep sticking together in training and the results will come. It’s a young group, the talent is there. I see it everyday in training. It’s an exciting group. I’m really enjoying training every day, it’s different to what I was used to last season.

“There is no panic on our end. I believe the results will come if we keep doing what we are doing, but obviously the performances will have to improve. I’ve no doubt that will come and hopefully we can kick on.”