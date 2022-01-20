MK Dons in talks to sign Dawson Devoy from Bohemians

MK DONS ARE in talks to sign Dawson Deovy from Bohemians, and it is understood the Irish U21 international is likely to make the move.

As was first reported today by RTÉ, the League One side are interested in signing Devoy as a replacement for English midfielder Matt O’Riley, who is on the cusp of a move to Celtic.

Devoy is under contract at Bohs but there’s a release clause in his contract, and The42 understands it is a low six-figure sum.

Talks between the clubs have begun, with Devoy looking likely to become the latest player to leave Bohs since the FAI Cup final defeat last November. His fellow U21 international Ross Tierney has joined Motherwell in Scotland, while Keith Ward, Keith Buckley, Rob Cornwall and Anto Breslin have all departed, too.

Top scorer Georgie Kelly is also not expected to return for the 2022 season.

Bohs have recruited Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe from Dundalk, Max Murphy from Shamrock Rovers, Tadgh Ryan from Treaty United, Jordan Doherty from Tampa Bay Rowdies and also sealed a return for Kris Twardek. The club are also reportedly close to signing Irish U21 international Ryan Cassidy on loan from Watford.

Devoy is one of the biggest talents in the League of Ireland, and was voted the PFAI Young Player of the Year for last season, impressing also in Bohs’ run through the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League.

MK Dons recently signed another Irish U21 midfielder, Conor Coventry, on loan from West Ham, while Troy Parrott is also at the club on a loan deal from Spurs. Warren O’Hora, once of Bohs, is also on their books.