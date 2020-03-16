This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Start of new Major League Baseball season pushed back by at least eight weeks

The 2020 season will not start until mid-May at the earliest.

By AFP Monday 16 Mar 2020, 7:08 PM
46 minutes ago 628 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5048590
Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least eight weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Carlos Osorio
Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least eight weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least eight weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Carlos Osorio

THE START OF the 2020 Major League Baseball season will be pushed back by at least eight weeks as America increases efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB said the decision to delay the start of the season — which had been due to get under way on 26 March — had been taken after a conference call between league commissioner Rob Manfred and all 30 MLB teams early on Monday.

With the season not now starting until mid-May at the earliest, the MLB is now expected to issue a revised regular season schedule, slashing the 162-game calendar.

 ”Following last night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance,” the MLB said.

“MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.

“We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit.”

MLB had already announced it was pushing back the start of the season by at least two weeks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

They had also cancelled all spring training games. 

On Friday, players on teams’ 40-man rosters were told they could choose to stay at their team’s training facility, travel to their team’s home city or go to their off-season homes.

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie