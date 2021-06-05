BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 7 June 2021
Mo Farah’s Olympic hopes take a hit as he misses chance to qualify

Farah returned to the track in Birmingham on Saturday.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 11:03 PM
Mo Farah sprints to the line in Birmingham.
Image: PA
MO FARAH’S OLYMPIC hopes are on the brink after he missed the chance to qualify for next month’s Games.

The 38-year-old was eighth at the British 10,000m Championships and now faces a race against the clock to post the qualifying time ahead of the Tokyo Games.

He finished in 27 minutes 50.54 seconds and will need to go under 27 minutes 28 seconds by 27 June to guarantee a chance to defend his 10,000m titles from 2012 and 2016.

It was a disappointing return to the track for the four-time Olympic champion as he made a comeback for the first time in four years having been focusing on the marathon since 2017.

Farah, who suffered his first 10,000m defeat in a decade, revealed he was battling an injury to his left ankle but insisted it was important to try to qualify in Birmingham.

He said: “I’m disappointed with the result. The last 10 days hasn’t been great but no matter what I achieve in my career it’s important I come out and show at the trials.

“It would have been easy not to show. I dug in deep and with 15 laps to go, you know my face, I was hurting hard. I had to keep fighting and digging in.

“I’ve been carrying a niggle since I came back from training. It is frustrating because I have done a lot of good work in Flagstaff. If you would have asked me two weeks ago it would have been a lot different. It’s part of the sport.

“It just suddenly came on. I have had some treatment to it and then coming back, it really flared up. To be honest, this is the first bit I have done of track in the last two weeks. It is not ideal.

“What makes us great is being able to challenge yourself and prove it. So that is what you have got to do as the next stage.

“I am four-times Olympic champion but that doesn’t mean nothing. You’ve got to go out there each race and mix it with the best and give yourself a chance.”

