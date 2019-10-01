This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mo Farah has 'no tolerance' for anyone breaking the rules

The star’s former coach Alberto Salazar was given a four-year ban for doping violations.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 9:24 PM
13 minutes ago 320 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4832904
Mo Farah (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers
Mo Farah (file pic).
Mo Farah (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers

BRITAIN’S FOUR-TIME Olympic champion Mo Farah said on Tuesday he has “no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses the line” after his former coach Alberto Salazar was given a four-year ban for doping violations.

The 36-year-old worked with Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) from 2011 until 2017 during which time he won four Olympic gold medals at 5,000 metres and 10,000m.

“I’m relieved that USADA has, after four years, completed their investigation into Alberto Salazar,” Farah said in a statement.

“I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but as I’ve always said, I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line.

“A ruling has been made and I’m glad there has finally been a conclusion.”

There has never been any suggestion or allegation of wrongdoing made against Farah, who it is understood learned of the ban for Salazar when it was made public on Tuesday morning.

Farah denied his decision to leave the Nike Oregon Project, in October 2017, was to do with the doping claims.

Salazar was banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a catalogue of drugs violations.

The 61-year-old American was suspended following a years-long investigation by USADA and a prolonged battle behind closed doors, the agency said.

Jeffrey Brown, a Texas endocrinologist who treated many of Salazar’s athletes at his Nike-backed Oregon Project, was also suspended for four years.

Salazar denies the accusations and intends to appeal against the sanctions.

© – AFP, 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie