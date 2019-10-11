Angry Farah hits back at critics in Salazar doping row

A DEFIANT MO Farah has angrily hit back at critics, saying he was never given any banned drugs while a member of the Nike Oregon Project and claiming he has been unfairly singled out in the scandal surrounding his former coach Alberto Salazar.

Farah, one of British track’s highest profile athletes, said “there are no allegations against Mo Farah” as controversy continued to rage over Salazar who has been slapped with a four-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

“I was never given anything,” said four-time Olympic champion Farah, just hours after US sportswear giant Nike said it planned to shut down its Oregon Project training group following 61-year-old Salazar’s suspension.

Farah was among a group of elite runners who gathered Friday for a press event two days before the Chicago Marathon.

But most of the focus was on the recent banning of Salazar.

Farah, who has never tested positive, waited more than two years after the accusations were first made against Salazar before parting ways with the coach in October 2017.

Farah said he was disappointed in what he considered a line of questioning at Friday’s press conference that has been covered already.

“It’s not about Mo Farah this is about Alberto Salazar”

“It’s very disappointing to see this, you guys going at it again and again. As I said, there is no allegation against me, I’ve not done anything wrong. These allegations, let’s be clear here, are about Alberto Salazar,” Farah said.

“There are no allegations against Mo Farah for any wrongdoing.”

US distance runners Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay were also coached by Salazar until last Monday.

Rupp said he has not communicated with Salazar since the ban but is supporting his former coach.

“I understand that it’s under appeal and I support him in that appeal,” Rupp told reporters.

