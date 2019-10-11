This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Angry Farah hits back at critics in Salazar doping row

‘There are no allegations against Mo Farah,’ the British athlete said.

By AFP Friday 11 Oct 2019, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,121 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848263
Mo Farah (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Mo Farah (file pic).
Mo Farah (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston

A DEFIANT MO Farah has angrily hit back at critics, saying he was never given any banned drugs while a member of the Nike Oregon Project and claiming he has been unfairly singled out in the scandal surrounding his former coach Alberto Salazar.

Farah, one of British track’s highest profile athletes, said “there are no allegations against Mo Farah” as controversy continued to rage over Salazar who has been slapped with a four-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

“I was never given anything,” said four-time Olympic champion Farah, just hours after US sportswear giant Nike said it planned to shut down its Oregon Project training group following 61-year-old Salazar’s suspension.

Farah was among a group of elite runners who gathered Friday for a press event two days before the Chicago Marathon.

But most of the focus was on the recent banning of Salazar.

Farah, who has never tested positive, waited more than two years after the accusations were first made against Salazar before parting ways with the coach in October 2017.

Farah said he was disappointed in what he considered a line of questioning at Friday’s press conference that has been covered already.

“It’s very disappointing to see this, you guys going at it again and again. As I said, there is no allegation against me, I’ve not done anything wrong. These allegations, let’s be clear here, are about Alberto Salazar,” Farah said.

“There are no allegations against Mo Farah for any wrongdoing.”

US distance runners Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay were also coached by Salazar until last Monday.

Rupp said he has not communicated with Salazar since the ban but is supporting his former coach.

“I understand that it’s under appeal and I support him in that appeal,” Rupp told reporters.

© AFP 2019

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Samoa, and discuss the utter farce of the World Cup falling foul of Typhoon Hagibis.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie