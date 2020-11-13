BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Salah tests positive for Covid-19 on Egypt duty

The Liverpool star is not suffering from any symptoms according to the Egyptian FA.

By AFP Friday 13 Nov 2020, 3:49 PM
5 minutes ago 121 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5265868
Liverpool's Mo Salah during the recent Premier League match against Man City.
Image: Martin Rickett
Liverpool's Mo Salah during the recent Premier League match against Man City.
Liverpool's Mo Salah during the recent Premier League match against Man City.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL STAR MOHAMMED Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 but without suffering any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced Friday.

Medical swabs on the national team “showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus,” it said in a tweet, adding he was “not suffering from any symptoms”.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie