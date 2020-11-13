Salah tests positive for Covid-19 on Egypt duty

Liverpool's Mo Salah during the recent Premier League match against Man City.

LIVERPOOL STAR MOHAMMED Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 but without suffering any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced Friday.

Medical swabs on the national team “showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus,” it said in a tweet, adding he was “not suffering from any symptoms”.

© – AFP, 2020

