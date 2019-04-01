This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances

The Egypt international has 20 goals and eight assists this season.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Apr 2019, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,351 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4570990
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Image: Clive Brunskill
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Image: Clive Brunskill

LIVERPOOL STAR MOHAMED Salah hit back at his critics after Sunday’s crucial 2-1 win over Tottenham, saying questions over his recent performances were unfair.

Salah played a major role in the victory at Anfield, his header spilled by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into Toby Alderweireld for an own goal that proved to be the winner in the 90th minute.

The Egypt international — who has 20 goals and eight assists this season — has come under scrutiny after striking just once in his last 11 games.

But last season’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year dismissed the criticism, saying his focus was on helping Liverpool win the Premier League.

“I didn’t score for a couple of games but there are some players who have the same number of goals as me, but people are saying those players are having the best season of their life,” he told Sky Sports.

There are three or four players and no-one talks about them. They say they have a good season and I’m the only one that has had a bad season.

“I want to win the Premier League – that is the most important thing to me.”

The defeat of Mauricio Pochettino’s side restored Liverpool’s two-point lead at the top of the Premier League, Alderweireld’s own goal coming after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s opener.

Salah accepted Jurgen Klopp’s men were below their best, but insisted the points mattered more than anything else.

“You do not always have to play good but the important thing is to get the points,” he said.

“The big teams always find a way to get the points and that’s what we did.

Each game now is tough. You just have to keep yourself in the race. Our next game is against Southampton and they are fighting for their lives.

“You have to take each game as a challenge. Tottenham played good and they came very close to getting a point. Now we take it game by game.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    'Tyler did brilliantly' - Bleyendaal steps up after Carbery injury in Edinburgh
    'We'll be all the better for it': Leinster target big improvements for Toulouse
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Mo Salah hits back at critics who have questioned his performances
    Pochettino hails Tottenham players as 'heroes' after Liverpool loss
    'That's the beauty of Paul' - Solskjaer wants influential Pogba amid Madrid links
    LEINSTER
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    LIMERICK
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Power, accountability and €130k a year: Three Irish cities to vote on having a mayor
    Tributes paid to Limerick GAA supporter John Hunt who has passed away aged 98
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie