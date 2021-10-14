Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 14 October 2021
Advertisement

Mo Salah focused on winning at Liverpool amid contract speculation

The forward’s current deal will run out in the summer of 2023.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 6:50 PM
39 minutes ago 533 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5575098
Mo Salah celebrating a recent Liverpool goal.
Image: PA
Mo Salah celebrating a recent Liverpool goal.
Mo Salah celebrating a recent Liverpool goal.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah insists winning is what keeps him happy.

Over the last month there has been a lot of debate about Salah’s contract situation as he has yet to follow the example of a number of senior players this year and sign an extension to a deal which expires in the summer of 2023.

Reports suggest the stumbling block is the Egypt international’s wages, with claims that Salah looking for £300,000-a-week-plus so he can have parity with some of the Premier League’s top earners.

Liverpool’s policy is not to hand out big contracts to players over the age of 30 – Salah reaches that mark next summer – but pundits like former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes the club should pay the player what he is worth.

Salah, however, is concentrating on ensuring Jurgen Klopp’s side keep pace with Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the table after an unbeaten start to the season.

“I’m happy as long as the team keep winning,” Salah told liverpoolfc.

“I’m trying to help always, to score goals and make the team win games – that’s the most important (thing).

“We have to give our best always to win something and I think we have the quality for that.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We have a top team, so we have to push ourselves to the limit and try to win something. I’m sure everybody thinks the same.

“That’s what we need, just to keep in our head that we finish the season winning something.”

Klopp received a boost on Thursday with Diogo Jota joining the squad for training despite being sent home early from international duty with Portugal on Tuesday as he was not deemed fit enough to play in their World Cup qualifier.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie