Dublin: 16 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
'It was really kind-hearted of him ' - Salah visits young Liverpool fan who ran into lamppost

Reds supporter Louis Fowler was left star-struck after a surprise visit from his hero.

By Ben Blake Monday 12 Aug 2019, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,058 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4762642

LIVERPOOL SUPPORTER LOUIS Fowler injured himself attempting to catch a glimpse of his idol over the weekend.

The 11-year-old collided with a lamppost on Saturday as Mohamed Salah was driving out of the club’s training ground in Melwood — resulting in a broken nose. 

Louis was brought home and his parents called an ambulance, but he got the shock of his life when Salah showed up on his doorstep checking to see if he was alright.  

Salah kid tweet Source: Twitter/Joe Cooper

“In my excitement, I wasn’t focused on what was in front of me,” Louis told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire. “I was focusing to the left, because that’s where Mo Salah’s car was. Then I ran into a lamppost. 

I think Mo felt bad and he pulled over.”

Louis added: “Mo Salah came driving into our close and knocked on the door of our house. He checked if I was okay. He was really worried about me, and then we got pictures. 

“It was great, but it also wasn’t the best because of my nose. I think it was really kind-hearted of him and I love him very much, because he’s amazing.” 

A lovely touch by the Egyptian forward. 

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire interview below: 

