Warnock scores Salah tumble '9.9' as he compares Liverpool striker to Tom Daly

MOHAMED SALAH COULD not have ‘got much higher off the diving board’ according to Cardiff manager Neil Warnock after the Egyptian won a penalty in Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the Welsh capital on Sunday.

Salah was grappled inside the area by Cardiff captain Sean Morrison, but the theatric nature of his fall saw Warnock compare last season’s Premier League player of the year to Olympic bronze medallist diver Tom Daley.

“We gave him an opportunity didn’t we? He’s got his arms around him,” said Warnock.

“I think the end of it was a 9.9 Tom Daley job. I don’t think he could have got much higher off the diving board at the end of it.”

James Milner converted the spot-kick nine minutes from time to seal Liverpool’s victory that took them back top of the Premier League.

Salah has also been criticised for going to ground easily in attempts to win penalties against Newcastle and Chelsea earlier this season.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defended his player.

“I think there is no doubt about it. If the defender uses the hand four or five times, it is a penalty.”

