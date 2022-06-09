Salah and Kerr take top PFA gongs as Ronaldo is named in team of the year

LIVERPOOL’S MO SALAH has been voted the Professional Footballers’ Association’s men’s player of the year, with Chelsea’s Sam Kerr collecting the women’s award.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden retains the PFA young player of the year award, with Lauren Hemp again women’s young player, which she wins for a third consecutive season.

Voted for by PFA members, Salah topped the poll ahead of Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who had won for the previous two years and was again an integral part of the City team which claimed the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool by just one point.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Tottenham striker Harry Kane had also made the shortlist, along with Salah’s Liverpool team-mates Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Chelsea forward Kerr scored 20 goals to be top scorer in the FA Women’s Super League, helping Emma Hayes’ team win the domestic double after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Elsewhere, Liverpool made up six of the PFA Premier League team of the year, with three from champions City.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, along with midfielder Thiago Alcantara as well as forwards Mane and Salah were all recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional XI.

City, who edged out Liverpool by a point to win the title on the final day of the season, are represented by full-back Joao Cancelo, playmaker De Bruyne and midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The other two places go to Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the England this season after leaving Juventus last summer and scored 18 Premier League goals.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson shared the Golden Glove with City number one and compatriot Ederson after 20 clean sheets.

City defender Cancelo was top of the Premier League’s overall passing stats, as the Portugal international made a total of 2,951, while Alexander-Arnold was second in the number of assists with 12.