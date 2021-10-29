Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Moana Pasifika continue to announce new signings ahead of Super Rugby 2022

The Fijian Drua are also joining the competition next year.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Oct 2021, 11:27 AM
40 minutes ago 1,218 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5586960
Ex-Ulster out-half Christian Lealiifano has signed for Moana Pasifika.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ex-Ulster out-half Christian Lealiifano has signed for Moana Pasifika.
Ex-Ulster out-half Christian Lealiifano has signed for Moana Pasifika.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE NEW MOANA Pasifika franchise are continuing to announce player signings ahead of their first season in Super Rugby in 2022.

The new team is made up of players who identify with Pacific island nations and will be led by experienced head coach Aaron Mauger, the ex-All Black who has previously coached Leicester and the Highlanders.

Moana Pasifika – who are set to be based in New Zealand initially – have confirmed a raft of player additions in recent times, including Wallabies out-half Christian Lealiifano, who had a spell with Ulster in the 2017/18 season.

“As someone who was raised a proud Samoan, there is massive appeal in playing for a team that celebrates my heritage, and my culture,” said Lealiifano of his move.

“I have been blessed with so many amazing opportunities over the course of my rugby career, that I feel I can give back to a special community that has always supported me regardless of what colour jersey I was wearing.”

35-year-old Wallabies centurion Sekope Kepu has also signed on, as have Samoa internationals Jack Lam, Henry Taefu, Neria Fomai, Henry Stowers, Alamanda Motuga, and Ray Niuia.

Other recent signings include Crusaders prop Isi Tu’ungafasi and scrum-half Ere Enari, talented back row Sione Tuipulotu from Auckland, and experienced wing Lolagi Visinia from the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua – Super Rugby’s other new side for 2022 – have also been busy recruiting ahead of their first campaign at this level.

The Drua will be coached by former All Blacks assistant Mick Byrne, who worked as a skills coach for Leinster back in the 2002/03 season.

The Drua are set to be based in Australia for the 2022 campaign but plan to play out of Suva in Fiji thereafter. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Their squad list for 2022 already includes former London Irish playmaker Alivereti Veitokani, Newcastle back row Nemani Nagusa, Olympic gold medallists like Kalione Nasoko, Kitione Taliga, Napolioni Bolaca and Meli Derenalagi, as well as several promising young players such as Tasman lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Both Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua expect to make futher player announcements in the coming months.

The Super Rugby Pacific season is set to kick off in February 2022.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie