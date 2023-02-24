Advertisement
Poupart Julien/ABACA Mohamed Haouas.
# Team news
Mohamed Haouas replaces banned Uini Atonio for France against Scotland
Prop was suspended for high tackle on Rob Herring in defeat to Ireland.
1.3k
1
1 hour ago

TIGHT-HEAD PROP Mohamed Haouas replaces suspended Uini Atonio in holders France’s team to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday, KO 3pm. 

La Rochelle’s Atonio, 32, was handed a three-week ban for a high tackle during this month’s loss at Ireland.

Montpellier’s 28-year-old Haouas will make his 16th Test appearance on Sunday. He received a red card against Scotland in 2020.

Coach Fabien Galthie opted against handing Sipili Falatea just his second start. The Bordeaux-Begles front-rower was  used off the bench at Lansdowne Road and in their tournament-opening win over Italy.

Les Bleus welcome Scotland, who are unbeaten in this season’s Championship after wins over England and Wales, to the Stade de France, fewer than seven months out from hosting the Rugby World Cup.

France (v Scotland): 

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament; Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert

– © AFP 2023

AFP
