Convicted prop Haouas recalled to France Six Nations squad

PROP MOHAMED HAOUAS, who was recently given a suspended sentence for his role in a series of burglaries, has been recalled to the France squad for the Six Nations match with Scotland.

The 27-year-old Montpellier star missed France’s victories over Italy and Ireland following his conviction earlier this month over the burglaries worth tens of thousands of euros at tobacconists in France in 2014.

He received an 18-month suspended sentence — the prosecutor crediting him for having turned his life round since the offences were committed — and was fined €15,000

Advertisement

Haouas has been a mainstay of Fabien Galthie’s France side since making his debut against England in February 2020, winning 13 caps.

He has played just once since his conviction — in the Top 14 clash with Pau on February 5.

France face Scotland in Edinburgh on February 26 as the only side still able to achieve the Grand Slam and in search of their first Six Nations title since 2010.

Should Haouas make the matchday 23 he will hope for a happier ending than his previous Six Nations trip to Scotland, when he was sent off for punching Jamie Ritchie in the first half of a game the French lost 28-17.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to discuss the prospect of South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nations and reflect on Ireland’s performance in Paris, before looking ahead to the URC action this weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!