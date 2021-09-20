Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

Burglary trial for France prop Haouas delayed until 2022

The 27-year-old is facing charges dating back to 2014 involving the alleged robbery of tobacconists.

By AFP Monday 20 Sep 2021, 11:13 AM
22 minutes ago 685 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5553312
France prop Mohamed Haouas.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
France prop Mohamed Haouas.
France prop Mohamed Haouas.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRANCE PROP MOHAMED Haouas’s trial for burglary has been delayed for a third time until 7 January, 2022, his lawyer said Monday.

Haouas is facing charges dating back to 2014 involving the alleged robbery of tobacconists. He was due to appear in court on 24 September.

“It has been put back again because the court in Montpellier realised it wasn’t holding hearings the last Friday of the month,” Haouas’s lawyer Marc Gallix told AFP.

“This time the hearing will take place on 7 January at 9am. Mohamed Haouas is disappointed because he wanted to be done with it. It’s getting old for him,” he added.

The initial hearing was scheduled for 29 January this year, but that was pushed back to May after the Montpellier forward was called up to France’s Six Nations training camp.

The rescheduled hearing was then postponed a second time because the courts were overwhelmed with cases.

The 27-year-old prop made his Montpellier debut in 2017, going on to win the first of his 12 France caps against England in the 2020 Six Nations and has become a mainstay of the national side.

© – AFP, 2021

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie