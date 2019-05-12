This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We got 97 points. I say congratulations to Man City and we will fight again next season'

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool will come back stronger next season after coming second to Man City.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 7:27 PM
56 minutes ago 3,018 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4631724
Salah scored 22 goals in the Premier League this season.
Image: Peter Byrne
Salah scored 22 goals in the Premier League this season.
Salah scored 22 goals in the Premier League this season.
Image: Peter Byrne

MOHAMED SALAH EXPECTS Liverpool to challenge for the Premier League title again next season after seeing Manchester City pip them to the post in 2019-20.

The Reds have made impressive progress under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

The hope was that rapid improvement would be rewarded with a first top-flight crown in 29 years, but that wait will now stretch into a third decade.

That is because, despite finishing with 97 points and only one defeat, Liverpool could only muster a runner-up finish behind Manchester City in the current campaign.

While Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Wolves in their final match of the season, City came back from behind to maintain their one-point advantage and retain the title.

Salah, who ended the season with a share of the Golden Boot, insists Klopp’s side will be back for more as they have shown that they can now sustain a challenge with the very best in the business.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool's win against Wolves was not enough to seal the title on Sunday. Source: Peter Byrne

The Egyptian forward told Sky Sports: “We did everything this season, we only lost one game.

“We got 97 points. I say congratulations to Manchester City and we will fight again next season for this trophy.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Virgil van Dijk, who also sees Liverpool building again from this point.

They can still end the 2018-19 season on a high, as they ready themselves for a Champions League final date with Tottenham, with major silverware up for grabs despite missing out domestically to City.

I am very proud of this team, it’s a very special team and I am very proud to be part of it,” Dutch defender Van Dijk said.

“We have a big final to come, we should be proud but congratulations to City but hopefully we can challenge them next year.

“We struggled a little bit today, we are human beings and it will be in your head, you cannot deny it. After such a hectic day and week we can be proud of ourselves.

“City have been outstanding but so are we. We are going to work hard again and hopefully try to do it.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson added: “We gave everything, but no regrets. We have been outstanding all season and left everything out on the pitch. That is all you can ask for.

“We had to concentrate on the game, we didn’t play particularly well but got the job done and that is all that mattered.

“We have lost one game, people might talk about the draws but we tried everything to win those games.

“We gave everything over the whole season, City are a fantastic side and you take your hats off to them. Next season we give everything to win it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie