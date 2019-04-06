This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Days after enduring racist abuse at Cagliari, Kean downs Milan to take Juve to the brink

The Bianconeri could be crowned Serie A champions for the eighth straight time as soon as tomorrow.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 7:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,111 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4580391
Juventus striker Moise Kean
Juventus striker Moise Kean
Juventus striker Moise Kean

MOISE KEAN CAME off the bench to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback win at home to AC Milan, paving the way for the runaway Serie A leaders to be crowned champions this weekend.

Napoli need to avoid defeat at home to Genoa on Sunday to keep their slim title hopes alive after Kean, who was subjected to alleged racist abuse in a midweek win at Cagliari, came up trumps.

Milan led in the first half thanks to Krzysztof Piatek’s 21st Serie A goal of the season, with Juve struggling to create openings against the Rossoneri in the absence of injured superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Paulo Dybala’s penalty got Massimiliano Allegri’s side back on level terms at Allianz Stadium and, with six minutes to go, teenager Kean fired home to score for the fifth consecutive game for club and country.

Piatek missed a great chance with just 63 seconds on the clock, Suso’s deep right-wing cross headed wide by the striker at the back post.

The leaders survived strong penalty appeals when Alex Sandro blocked Calhanoglu’s cross with his arm, but referee Michael Fabbri only gave a corner after checking with VAR.

There was no let-off for Juve in the 39th minute, though, Piatek drilling home after Tiemoue Bakayoko robbed Rodrigo Bentancur and poked the ball through for the striker to score.

Mario Mandzukic’s overhead kick was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Pepe Reina and Piatek forced a smart save from Wojciech Szczesny with a curling 25-yard drive.

Juve were gifted a golden chance to level, however, with Dybala clumsily brought down by Mateo Musacchio in the box, and the attacker beat Reina from 12 yards.

Kean blasted over the crossbar and Sami Khedira, making his return from a heart problem after replacing the injured Emre Can, directed a headed chance off target.

Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi wasted further chances but Kean would not be denied in the 84th minute.

The 19-year-old was fed by fellow substitute Miralem Pjanic and drilled an unstoppable finish across Reina to give Juventus a potential party ahead of a midweek trip to Ajax in the Champions League, although they needed Szczesny to keep out Calhanoglu’s late strike.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Manchester City book FA Cup final spot thanks to Gabriel Jesus strike against Brighton

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie