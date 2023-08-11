Liverpool hijack Chelsea's deal for Moises Caicedo in British record bid - reports

LIVERPOOL LOOK SET to hijack Chelsea’s lengthy courting of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in a British record bid of £110 million (€127 million), according to multiple reports overnight.

Caicedo has been subject to interest from Chelsea all summer, who saw an £80 million bid rejected in the summer. Brighton put a midnight deadline on bids for Caicedo, and Liverpool swooped to hijack the deal in what would easily outstrip their current transfer record, the £75 million paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Brighton have accepted Liverpool’s record offer, and the Merseyside club are now said to be hopeful of swiftly concluding a deal later today. The Ecuador international signed for Brighton as a teenager for just £4.5 million in 2021.

Liverpool desperately needed midfield recruits, following the sale of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League. Their farewells followed the exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Fabio Carvalho’s loan move to RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already completed the signing of Alexis Mcallister from Brighton, along with Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig.

Liverpool and Chelsea open their seasons against each other this Sunday, as they square off at Stamford Bridge.