Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Mosies Caicedo.
# transfer tussle
Liverpool hijack Chelsea's deal for Moises Caicedo in British record bid - reports
A drawn-out transfer saga has made a dramatic turn as Liverpool agreed a fee worth €127 million.
1.9k
8
40 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL LOOK SET to hijack Chelsea’s lengthy courting of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in a British record bid of £110 million (€127 million), according to multiple reports overnight.

Caicedo has been subject to interest from Chelsea all summer, who saw an £80 million bid rejected in the summer. Brighton put a midnight deadline on bids for Caicedo, and Liverpool swooped to hijack the deal in what would easily outstrip their current transfer record, the £75 million paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018. 

Brighton have accepted Liverpool’s record offer, and the Merseyside club are now said to be hopeful of swiftly concluding a deal later today. The Ecuador international signed for Brighton as a teenager for just £4.5 million in 2021. 

Liverpool desperately needed midfield recruits, following the sale of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League. Their farewells followed the exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Fabio Carvalho’s loan move to RB Leipzig. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already completed the signing of Alexis Mcallister from Brighton, along with Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig. 

Liverpool and Chelsea open their seasons against each other this Sunday, as they square off at Stamford Bridge. 

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     