Molly Scott builds on record-breaking run with win over European champion

JUST DAYS AFTER setting a new Irish record, Molly Scott continued her progress with an impressive victory in the women’s 60m final at the Czech Gala.

At last weekend’s IUAA Track & Field Intervarsities in Athlone, Scott matched Amy Foster’s national 60m indoor record of 7.27, before breaking it with a 7.23 run later in the day.

Today in Ostrava, the 22-year-old Carlow native posted yet another notable result by winning a race that included European indoor champion Ajla Del Ponte.

With Scott first to the finish line in a time of 7.25, the Swiss athlete (7.26) – who was fifth in the 100m at last year’s Olympics – had to settle for second place.

“Running fast at home, then taking it to Europe to win over a big name speaks volumes about an athlete and the type of racer they are under pressure,” tweeted former world champion Derval O’Rourke.

“Superb win in Ostrava for Molly Scott this evening over 60m. Flying that Irish sprinting flag.”

