This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I did get a World Championships silver medal, but I left Finland beginning my entire life again'

The Carlow-sprinter will represent Ireland at senior level for the first time today in Glasgow.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 7:00 AM
10 minutes ago 522 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4520114

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

LAST JULY, MOLLY Scott ran the first leg of a race that caught the attention of the entire country, as Ireland’s U20 relay team won a silver medal at the World Championships in Tampere, Finland. 

The historic race finished off a tough couple of years for the 19-year-old from Carlow as she tried to balance her Leaving Cert and starting a law degree with her ambitions on the track.

“As a kid I was winning national titles. Then as the years went on I was second or third or fourth or a sub on a relay team.”"I was getting sick of being in other people’s shadows and always being second-best.”

 Now that the “detrimental” leaving cert is behind her, Scott is thriving in second year law at Carlow IT, where most of her training is also now based. 

After getting her athletics career back on track, Scott won her first national senior title in the 60m sprint in Abbotstown last week, qualifying to wear the green of Ireland at senior level for the first time in the process. 

Scott will kick off her senior international career at 11.13 in Glasgow this morning, and she spoke to us during the week about the transition from being one of Ireland’s hottest junior prospects to her dream of beating records and winning senior medals. 

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid suffers another blow with surprise defeat
    Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid suffers another blow with surprise defeat
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    IRELAND
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie