'I did get a World Championships silver medal, but I left Finland beginning my entire life again'

LAST JULY, MOLLY Scott ran the first leg of a race that caught the attention of the entire country, as Ireland’s U20 relay team won a silver medal at the World Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The historic race finished off a tough couple of years for the 19-year-old from Carlow as she tried to balance her Leaving Cert and starting a law degree with her ambitions on the track.

“As a kid I was winning national titles. Then as the years went on I was second or third or fourth or a sub on a relay team.”"I was getting sick of being in other people’s shadows and always being second-best.”

Now that the “detrimental” leaving cert is behind her, Scott is thriving in second year law at Carlow IT, where most of her training is also now based.

After getting her athletics career back on track, Scott won her first national senior title in the 60m sprint in Abbotstown last week, qualifying to wear the green of Ireland at senior level for the first time in the process.

Scott will kick off her senior international career at 11.13 in Glasgow this morning, and she spoke to us during the week about the transition from being one of Ireland’s hottest junior prospects to her dream of beating records and winning senior medals.

